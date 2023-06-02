Ford Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Ford Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 1,833,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

