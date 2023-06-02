Ford Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Ford Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Cornerstone Total Return Fund comprises 1.0% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CRF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.69. 527,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

