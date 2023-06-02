Ford Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

