Ford Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after buying an additional 3,286,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,039,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,570,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 860,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,391. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

