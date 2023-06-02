Foresight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,964 shares during the period. CION Investment comprises about 2.4% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CION. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CION traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.27 million, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 715.79%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

