Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,478 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after buying an additional 761,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,844,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,096,000 after purchasing an additional 155,176 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 259,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. 363,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,040. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

