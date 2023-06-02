Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Buys 4,565 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,910.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,542.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Forian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.92. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.48.

Get Forian alerts:

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forian

About Forian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forian by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Forian by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.