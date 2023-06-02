Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.49 and last traded at $63.15. 128,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 186,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.90 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 147,081 shares valued at $10,873,164. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 658.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

