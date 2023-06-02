Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45. 32,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 148,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Forsys Metals Stock Down 12.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$83.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47.

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. The company explores for uranium and gold mineral properties. Its flagship project is Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the south-west of the town of Usakos in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the northeast of Valencia.

