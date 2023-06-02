Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after buying an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

