Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 626 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,638,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,371,000 after buying an additional 455,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 784,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,711,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 371,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 181,547 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $84.31. 1,207,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,475. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

