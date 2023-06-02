Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys Shares of 1,770 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.84. The company had a trading volume of 138,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

