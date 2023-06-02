Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 935.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

GILD stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $76.95. 914,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,387. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

