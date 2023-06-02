Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 102,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,121. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

