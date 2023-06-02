Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 338,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in S&P Global by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 106,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after acquiring an additional 34,050 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 137,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in S&P Global by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.98 on Friday, reaching $375.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

