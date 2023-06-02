Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New $212,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.99. 55,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

