Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 271 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Medpace were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.38. 26,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,377. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.79 and a fifty-two week high of $241.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.52.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

