Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 318 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $227.73. 1,302,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,216. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.