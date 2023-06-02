Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 2,025 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 656,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,783. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

