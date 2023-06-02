Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 357.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fortinet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

