Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 21,435.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675,609 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.48% of Fortive worth $108,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,524,000 after buying an additional 124,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,454,000 after buying an additional 265,547 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after buying an additional 1,614,640 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

