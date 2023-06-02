Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

