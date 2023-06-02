Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Down 5.1%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Foxby Trading Down 8.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. operates as a closed end management investment company. Its non-fundamental investment objective is total return which it seeks from growth of capital and from income by investment in securities of any type, unlimited by the issuer’s industry, location, or market capitalization. The fund invests in equity and fixed income securities of both new and seasoned U.S.

