Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,845,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 1,165,242 shares.The stock last traded at $9.00 and had previously closed at $8.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Melius downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Frontier Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $742,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,189.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $742,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,189.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 668,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,510 in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 294,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 234,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

