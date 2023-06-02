Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,845,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 1,165,242 shares.The stock last traded at $9.00 and had previously closed at $8.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Melius downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.
Frontier Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.
Insider Transactions at Frontier Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 294,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 234,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
- Zscaler: Analysts Raise the Bar for the AI Cloud Security Company
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.