Frontline plc (FRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Frontline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 125.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Frontline to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 178.3%.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.