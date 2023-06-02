Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 4.32. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

