FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.69.
FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
