FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 813,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 132,445 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

