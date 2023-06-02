Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,225 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

