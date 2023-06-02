Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193,561 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.18% of First Financial worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 135.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 249.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

THFF opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $716,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,760 shares of company stock worth $167,691 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

