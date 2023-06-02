Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 41,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $397.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $982.32 billion, a PE ratio of 207.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,208 shares of company stock valued at $50,178,577. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

