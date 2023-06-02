Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRIM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

