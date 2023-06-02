Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of B. Riley Financial worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $432.09 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.28%.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $387,204.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,595,631 shares in the company, valued at $197,011,497.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 12,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $387,204.81. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,595,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,011,497.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares in the company, valued at $197,956,866.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,948 shares of company stock worth $3,002,658. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

