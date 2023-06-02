Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,373,000 after purchasing an additional 591,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWM opened at $175.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.