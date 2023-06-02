Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Grocery Outlet worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 19,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $540,764.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,495.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 19,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $540,764.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,495.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 12,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $352,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,689 shares of company stock worth $2,013,046 and have sold 388,940 shares worth $11,429,757. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

