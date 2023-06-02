Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in CarMax by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CarMax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in CarMax by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 342,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $71.81 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

