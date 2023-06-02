Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,339 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,756,000 after buying an additional 82,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,243,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $92.42 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

