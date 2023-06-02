Gala (GALA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $47.03 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Gala has a total market cap of $722.98 million and $47.03 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,011,895,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,035,527,198 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

