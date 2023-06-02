Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41, Zacks reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 4,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,451. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

