Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164,100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 9.6% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $868,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.07. 1,012,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

