Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Outfront Media worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 67.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 117.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 769,040 shares during the period.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

NYSE OUT traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $14.81. 384,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.