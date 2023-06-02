Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,831 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $6.79 on Friday, reaching $169.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

