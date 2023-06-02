Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 233 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,326,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $375,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

DIS traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,729,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

