Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 2,641 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.2% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,996,000 after acquiring an additional 754,342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after acquiring an additional 196,344 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $105.86. 5,845,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,174,336. The company has a market capitalization of $427.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

