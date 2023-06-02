Gateway Protocol Price Tops $1.73 on Exchanges (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded up 81.7% against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00006359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $46.92 million and approximately $96,091.24 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.00618145 USD and is up 10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $158,633.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.