Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

GXE opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of C$248.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of C$33.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.0855615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gear Energy Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.