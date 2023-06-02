Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as low as C$0.93. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 1,125,528 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$258.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.07.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of C$33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.0855615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Gear Energy

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.