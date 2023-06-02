Gemini Dollar 1-Day Volume Hits $713,475.45 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $571.20 million and approximately $713,475.45 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 572,236,411 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

