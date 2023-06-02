General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.63

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.63 and last traded at $104.84, with a volume of 858587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after acquiring an additional 319,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

