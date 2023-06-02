General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.63

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.63 and last traded at $104.84, with a volume of 858587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

