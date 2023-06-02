General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of General Electric worth $74,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $104.67 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.